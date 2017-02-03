Kellyanne Conway cites ‘Bowling Green massacre’ that never happened

Conway’s interview was by no means the first time the arrests of the two Iraqis in Bowling Green have been politicised as support for blocking refugees from reaching the United States. In December 2015, Senator Rand Paul, released a dramatic campaign video ad featuring images and video footage of the two Iraqi nationals, while criticising then-presidential rivals Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio. In the 90-second-long ad, the faces of Waad Ramadan Alwan and Mohanad Sharif Hammadi are featured with pounding, dismal music, establishing that the men were “welcomed into America, given public housing, and public assistance — as refugees.”

After Conway’s comments, “Bowling Green Massacre” was the number-one topic trending on Twitter, and Conway’s interview prompted many to share memories of where they were “when the Bowling Green Massacre didn’t happen.”









