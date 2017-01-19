Inaugural speeches a catalogue of plodding oratory, with gems

“Fondly do we hope, fervently do we pray, that this mighty scourge of war may speedily pass away,” he said, concluding: “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”

TO HEAR HISTORY Ronald Reagan declared “government is not the solution to our problem, government IS the problem.” The line had staying power because it presaged real change, but only pleased his partisans. He also, though, painted a picture with sounds, and in doing so spoke to everyone. When he talked of a Revolutionary general falling to his knees in the hard snow of Valley Forge, he asked people to hear the crunch. He asked Americans to imagine the patter as Lincoln paced dark hallways, to hear the calls of men at the Alamo shouting encouragement to each other, to think of a settler pushing west and singing. “It is the American sound,” Reagan said, “this most tender music.” TO SEE HISTORY Obama’s “Yes we can” mantra was from the 2008 campaign. “Audacity of Hope” was his book. His riff on red and blue states brought him to national attention four years before he won the White House. But his inaugural addresses were not the sources of his most memorable lines. Eight years ago, he spoke of “gathering clouds and raging storms.” That sounded a bit like President George W. Bush’s flowery and forgotten assertion in 2001 that “an angel still rides in the whirlwind and directs this storm.” Obama spoke of how “we must pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and begin again the work of remaking America.” If such lines lack transcendence, the speech was momentous nonetheless, because of what the world saw that day: a black man breaking the ultimate barrier and becoming America’s president for the first time. ‘PLENTY IS AT OUR DOORSTEP’ Franklin Roosevelt was sworn in during the depths of the Great Depression. While it’s every president’s job to assure the public better times are coming, no one did it like FDR. In 1933 he promised: “This great nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper. “So, first of all,” he continued, “let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” That was the line for the ages. “Only a foolish optimist can deny the dark realities of the moment,” he went on. “Yet our distress comes from no failure of substance. We are stricken by no plague of locusts. Compared with the perils which our forefathers conquered because they believed and were not afraid, we have still much to be thankful for. Nature still offers her bounty and human efforts have multiplied it. Plenty is at our doorstep, but a generous use of it languishes in the very sight of the supply.” It was his way of saying, Yes we can — make America great again.









