How much will the inauguration cost?

Security, and it’s not even close. Law enforcement and intelligence officials have been working for more than a year to ensure that the transfer of power goes off seamlessly. About 28,000 personnel from three dozen state, local and federal agencies, including the Secret Service, the FBI and the National Guard, will be on watch this week, and that is not cheap. Security costs could easily top $100 million, which will eventually be paid for by the federal government.

How does Trump’s inauguration compare to those in years past? It will be difficult to compare costs until after the week is over, but Trump’s inauguration week could well be the most expensive in history thanks to inflation and a sharp uptick in donations. Trump’s inaugural committee has proved to be a juggernaut, raising $100 million from a mix of corporations, wealthy individuals and smaller-scale supporters willing to chip in a few bucks. It has easily surpassed the record of $53 million set by the Obama team in 2009. How much of that the committee will spend, and how, is less clear.









