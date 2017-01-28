Google recalls staff to US after Trump immigration order

The employees in question normally work in the US but just happened to be abroad either on work assignments or vacations. The concern is that even if Google staff have valid visas, they may still be at risk if they’re from one of the seven countries and they’re outside the US when the order kicks in, the person also said.

One employee rushed back from a trip to New Zealand to make it into the US before the order was signed, Google’s Pichai wrote in his memo. “We are advising our clients from those seven countries who have green cards or any type of H-1B visa not to travel outside the US,” said Ava Benach, a partner at immigration law firm Benach Collopy LLP, while noting that the order takes effect immediately. “No one is really sure whether a green card holder from these seven countries can return to the US now. It’s fairly clear that an H-1B visa holder can’t,” Benach said. The H-1B lets US companies employ graduate-level workers from other countries in technical occupations such as technology, engineering and science. “If anyone in these situations has the misfortune to have gone abroad recently, it’s a treacherous moment, possibly for green card holders too,” Benach said. Other technology companies are likely in a similar situation, she added. Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday he was “concerned” by Trump’s recent moves to restrict immigration. Microsoft Corp. inserted language in a securities filing on Thursday on the issue, cautioning investors that immigration restrictions “may inhibit our ability to adequately staff our research and development efforts”.









