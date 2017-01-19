For US inauguration day, plans for heavy security and big protests

For security officials, the presence of protesters — and potential clashes between groups for and against Trump — will add a layer of concern to the complex plan to safeguard the nation’s transfer of power that has been under development for much of the last year and will most likely cost more than $100 million (Dh367 million).

Intelligence agencies are carefully scanning for a wide range of new and established potential threats, from cyberattacks to home-grown violent extremism to foreign plots. Operating from a unified command post, a patchwork of several dozen agencies will command a team of roughly 28,000 security personnel monitoring the capital region from the streets, the air and the two rivers that border the city. Those forces, which are roughly on par with those 2009, are to include some 7,800 National Guard members, 5,000 police officers from Washington and departments across the country, as well as 10,000 representatives from the Department of Homeland Security, including the US Coast Guard, Secret Service and Transportation Security Administration. Johnson said inaugural planners have been particularly attentive to the threats of self-radicalised, so-called lone wolf terrorists this time, given the evolution of the global terrorism threat in the last four years. Authorities will begin enforcing a series of “soft” and “hard” perimeters around much of downtown Washington in the early hours of Friday morning. Dump trucks, cement trucks and other heavy objects will be used to erect a barricade along the innermost perimeter to prevent against the possibility of an attack by a large vehicle driven into the crowd, like recent terrorist incidents in Nice, France, and in Berlin. Five of Washington’s largest hospitals — Sibley Memorial, Howard University, George Washington University, MedStar Washington Hospital Centre and Children’s National Medical Center — have been put on alert. Medical staffs at each have been asked not to schedule elective surgeries Friday to keep as many beds open as possible. The city’s subway system, which has been hobbled by a yearlong maintenance plan, will be operating at full capacity Friday, when officials expect large crowds to choke the system as they travel in and out of central Washington. Aside from a handful of station closures near the Mall, at the convention centre and outside the Pentagon, all lines will be running at near rush-hour service levels from 4am into the evening on Friday. Additional trains will be added Saturday to accommodate marchers. Roads surrounding the Capitol, the White House, the Mall and sites hosting other inaugural events will progressively be closed beginning early Thursday. Law enforcement officials said they were preparing for demonstrators to try to test some of those barriers, including the ones along Pennsylvania Avenue, on which the presidential motorcade will travel to the Capitol and the inaugural parade will process.









