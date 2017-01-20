Donald Trump’s inauguration as 45th President of the United States

WATCH: What's happening in the US ahead of Trump's inauguration ceremony? Gulf News World Deputy Editor Nasheet Jaffer Khan brings you the latest updates...

8.02pm

Analysis: Hold on to your hats

Scott Shuey, Business Editor

In about an hour, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. It’s hard to remember an Inauguration Day that’s been regarded with such dread and anxiety. It’s not unprecedented – contentious politics have long when a part of American politics, but you have to go back to the turbulent 1968 and 1972 campaigns, when the US was still embroiled in Viet Nam, to find this level of vitriol. And we didn't have social media then.