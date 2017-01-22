Cautious welcome from congressional Republicans to Trump era

Some Trump supporters have said they learnt to take the new president seriously, but not literally, over the course of the campaign, and GOP lawmakers are learning to do the same. After Trump made his comment about everyone having insurance once Obama’s health care plan is repealed, lawmakers quickly decided that what Trump actually meant was that everyone should have “access” to insurance, which is the standard GOP talking point.

“I guess you’d probably have to ask him what exactly he means by that, but my assumption is that it’s a reference to what most of us have been talking about,” said Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota. “And that is we want to make sure that everybody in the country has access to a health insurance plan that works for them and is affordable.” Similarly, Trump surprised some lawmakers by declaring he had his own health care plan on the verge of completion” if so, no one has seen it. But others shrugged it off, concluding that Trump was probably really just talking about the proposals under development between Trump’s transition team and GOP leadership.









