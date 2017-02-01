Back road drive, secret flight brought Trump’s court pick to Washington

When Trump, a former reality television star, entered the East Room, he came alone, addressing the cameras and the waiting crowd, which included Scalia’s widow, at a podium before calling on Gorsuch and his wife to come in.

Trump’s decision came after he narrowed a list of 21 candidates down to six, including Thomas Hardiman, William Pryor, Amul Thapar, Diane Sykes, and Don Willett. Then President-elect Trump interviewed Gorsuch, Hardiman and Pryor on Jan. 14 in his New York residence. He also interviewed Thapar. “He finalised the decision recently,” after considering all 21 candidates “very deeply,” said Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser and counsellor to the president. White House counsel Don McGahn informed Hardiman, Pryor and Thapar that they had not been chosen, Spicer said. The White House was determined to keep the president’s Supreme Court selection a secret and make the announcement of his choice a success after the botched roll-out of his refugee executive order contributed to confusion and worldwide criticism last weekend. The strategy to get Gorsuch confirmed will kick off right away, Spicer said, with former Senator Kelly Ayotte serving as the “sherpa” to help steer the nominee through the Senate confirmation process.









