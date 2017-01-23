After success of US women’s march, what next?

Tresa Undem, a partner in the polling firm PerryUndem, said that several years of convening focus groups had convinced her that women’s issues can translate into political momentum. When she showed focus groups a list of specific restrictions on abortion and health care that had been passed on the local level, she said they immediately began talking about how men were making those decisions. A poll she conducted that was released this month found that outrage at Trump’s remarks was the primary predictor of whether women would take specific political actions.

Still, the women's movement faces several potential obstacles. Leaders believe the only way to mobilise is to sweep in disparate groups, which can risk diluting their message. And the wounds inflicted by the election still run deep. Minority women in particular say they are concerned that the new attention to the white working class might mean de-emphasising issues of race for fear of alienating white voters. "The coalition for Obama was never sustained after the election," said Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, a professor of law at Columbia University and the University of California, Los Angeles. "There's been a failure to engage the base." Attention to specific causes has not always translated into votes on the local level, where Republicans have won statehouses and governorships. Democrats need look no further than the last eight years to find a cautionary tale about what happens when the excitement over a national movement — Barack Obama and his historic presidency — is not sustained in midterm elections. "In many parts of the country, the Democratic Party is a shell," Gitlin said. Concern over this atrophy is what is prompting so many Democratic officials — including Obama and Eric Holder, his former attorney general — to urge donors and activists to direct their time and money toward unglamorous causes such as redistricting and statehouse races. The urgency of the Trump presidency, the organisers say, may help bridge the party's divides. "We together have to have the resources and creativity enough to solve problems for all of us," Poo said. "There's a lot of work to do to get there."










