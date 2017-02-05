US appeals court ruling blocking Trump immigration ban

The Manhattan property mogul-turned-president, who was spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago vacation retreat in Florida, unloaded a barrage of angry tweets throughout the day.

He specifically targeted US District Judge James Robart - an appointee of Republican president George W. Bush - in an extremely rare attack on a federal judge from a sitting president.

"The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!" Trump tweeted early in the day.