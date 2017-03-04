US agents in aggressive sweep for unauthorized migrants

“Donald Trump can try to confuse people as much as he likes by saying nice things about Dreamers,” said Tovar, “but the fact is that the agency he oversees is now targeting immigrant youth and tearing them from their families.”

Her group demands Vargas' "immediate release." The government says that Vargas is not entitled to a hearing because "she's a visa waiver programme overstay," attorney Patricia Ice, who heads a local immigration rights group, told AFP. US immigration authorities did not respond to AFP's request to comment on the case. Emboldened by Trump's decree — which authorises immigration agents to deport even undocumented people suspected of crimes they have not been charged with — authorities recently detained people seeking shelter on a cold winter day at a church in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside the US capital. Also taken into custody for deportation: a woman who went to court in El Paso, Texas to file a complaint about domestic abuse. In another recent case agents boarded an domestic flight that landed at New York's JFK airport and checked every passenger's identification documents. "There is certainly a more aggressive attitude by immigration agents as they feel they will no longer be held accountable if they target 'sensitive areas' as churches, schools, etc were often called," said Cesar Vargas, the first openly undocumented New York attorney. "Trump has giving the agents a blank cheque to do as they see fit with almost unfettered discretion granted to the agents. Looks like Trump is fine with targeting violent criminals and mothers," said Vargas, founder of the DREAM Action Coalition which supports immigration reform. The biggest fear of the 11 million undocumented migrants in the United States is to have their families broken up. Jeanette Vizguerra, another woman fleeing from ICE agents attempting to deport her, has taken refuge in a Denver, Colorado church with her three young children. "I'm ready to sacrifice whatever is necessary to be with my children," Vizguerra, 47, told AFP. Also arrested in recent weeks was Mexico-born Daniel Ramirez Medina, a 23 year-old 'Dreamer' living in Seattle, in the north-western state of Washington. ICE agents detained Ramirez, who came to the United States at the age of seven, even though his DACA authorisation was still valid. Immigration agents swept into his home to pick up his father, and claimed that Ramirez confessed to belonging to a gang. Ramirez, who has no criminal background, denies the charges.

