Trump welcomes Abe with warm White House embrace

In a statement, Trump offered reassurances the US would come to Japan’s defense if China were to seize the disputed Senkaku islands, known as the Diaoyu in China. In a joint statement, the pair said they “oppose any unilateral action that seeks to undermine Japan’s administration of these islands” — comments that are sure to rile Beijing. Although Abe has pushed ahead with efforts to boost Japan’s military capabilities, Tokyo still relies on US security guarantees. In a test of Trump’s transactional approach to diplomacy, Abe floated the idea of building a Japanese-designed high-speed rail link that could take Trump between the White House and Trump Tower in New York in an hour. Early Friday, Abe told business leaders that US-Japanese commerce had been “win-win” and highlighted the hundreds of thousands of American jobs created by Japanese investments. Most budget cars sold by Toyota and Honda are “produced in US factories by American workers,” he said, noting that US investments by Japanese firms total $411 billion, generating 840,000 jobs. ‘Asia in turmoil’ Trump has cast himself as a change agent willing to rip up existing agreements and relationships to put “America first”. While his defense secretary had traveled to Japan to send reassuring messages about the durability of the relationship, until now Trump has showed little inclination to play nice. Inside the White House, foreign policy is sometimes treated as little more than a tool to frame Trump’s image at home. “The Trump administration has sent mixed signals about the relationship thus far,” said Michael Green of the Center for International and Strategic Studies. “For Abe, a strong relationship with the United States is critical given the threat from North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs and China’s rise.” On the issue of China, however, Abe and Trump may find common cause. Tokyo was often concerned about president Barack Obama’s willingness to work with Beijing. Trump is expected to take a tougher line. “We will work together to promote our shared interests, of which we have many, in the region, including freedom from navigation and defending against the North Korean missile and nuclear threat, both of which I consider a very, very high priority,” Trump said. More from USA Trump mum as Flynn under pressure

