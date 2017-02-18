Trump team seeks to calm global nerves

This week, Trump appeared to reject decades of US diplomacy in the Middle East by saying the United States would no longer insist on creation of two states for two peoples to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict. The next day, the US ambassador to the United Nations clarified that Trump was “absolutely” committed to the two-state policy.

Beyond that, foreign leaders are concerned about the turmoil in Trump's national security team. Trump this week dismissed his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, for being untruthful about his contacts with Russia's ambassador, and has struggled to find a replacement. High-level staffing gaps also have hampered operations at the State Department and other federal agencies. At a rambling news conference Thursday, Trump blamed concerns on Capitol Hill about alleged contacts between members of his campaign and Russian authorities during last year's presidential race for thwarting his hopes of thawing relations with Moscow. Trump argued that he would benefit politically if he got much tougher on Russia, mentioning reports of a Russian spy ship that has sailed up the East Coast in recent days. The ship was in international waters and its passage was routine, Coast Guard officials said. "The greatest thing I could do is shoot that ship that's 48km offshore right out of the water," Trump said. Most of Europe now views Trump with "considered wariness, prompting cautious engagement," said Joe Devanny, a research fellow with the International Center for Security Analysis at King's College London. In his remarks Friday, Mattis sought to reassure Europeans of Trump's adherence to traditional foreign policy goals, including the threats posed by Russia and terrorist groups. "We all see our community of nations under threat on multiple fronts as the arc of instability builds on Nato's periphery and beyond," Mattis said. "The transatlantic bond remains our strongest bulwark against instability and violence." Whether comments like those will be sufficient to calm European nerves isn't clear. "To a certain extent, this is mission impossible," said Derek Chollet, executive vice president at the German Marshall Fund, a transatlantic think tank. "People will be very happy to hear the reassuring words, but they are still deeply worried. The question is, 'Do any of these people speak for Trump?'" In a separate trip to Germany, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met in Bonn with the foreign ministers of the G-20, the world's top 20 economies. On Friday, the group discussed the civil war in Syria, and participants said they largely endorsed a continuation of Obama administration efforts to seek a political solution under a UN framework. After a bilateral session with Angelino Alfano, Italy's foreign minister, Tillerson briefly entertained reporters' questions. Asked what he had accomplished in his debut trip as America's top diplomat, Tillerson was characteristically terse. "Met a lot of people, made a lot of new friends. It was a full schedule," he said. He said he had many messages to deliver to Trump. Asked to describe one, he replied, "Not until I share it with him." - Los Angeles Times

