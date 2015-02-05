Trump takes on entrenched practice of Washington leaks

“These are not people who pull us aside because they want to screw Donald Trump,” Baquet said. “These are people who are worried about the direction of the government. These are people who are taking risks to talk to the media because they think these things need to be exposed. And I have to say, in an administration that has expressed so much distaste for the press and so much distaste for our role, are you surprised that some of the people who want to criticise the administration want to do it without their names attached? I’m not.”

Leaks have progressed beyond the days of clandestine meetings in darkened parking garages — although that still happens. Since leakers can be tracked if they use government-issued phones, journalists and sources have increasingly turned to encrypted messaging services, such as Signal, that aren’t logged by phone companies, with messages that can be programmed to self-destruct after they are viewed. Spicer called the White House communications staff into his office to express his frustration with unauthorised leaks to reporters, according to two people with knowledge of the meeting but not authorised to discuss it publicly. He asked the aides to provide him with both their government-issued and personal cell phones so he could check communications with journalists. He also told them that use of encrypted texting apps was a violation of the Federal Records Act and had representatives from the White House counsel’s office in the meeting, according to one person with knowledge of the meeting. That person said Monday that Trump was not aware of the inquiry. Spicer also requested that the details of the meeting not be shared with the press. Politico first reported the meeting Sunday. Sesno said the Trump White House’s battle against leakers is likely fuelled by a combination of being new to Washington and a genuine desire to control the message. But to some who knew Trump from a different era, it’s a little jarring. In the 1990s, Trump was a frequent anonymous source of information about his social life and television series, “The Apprentice,” said newspaper columnist Linda Stasi, who covered Trump at the New York Daily News and New York Post. Once Trump called and pretended to be someone else delivering information about him” Stasi said she could easily recognise his voice. “I think he was surprised to find out that it’s not the same when you’re talking about the most important things in the world, as opposed to when your mistress is saying she was having good sex with him,” Stasi said. Stasi said she got along well with Trump, even though she felt the relationship was more beneficial for her than it was for him. “When it comes to politics, it’s a different game,” she said. “He’s turned into someone I don’t know.” More from USA Sessions stands down from Russia probe

