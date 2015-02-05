Trump, meeting with Netanyahu, backs away from Palestinian state

Netanyhau lost probably his most important ally against Iran with Flynn’s departure. During last year’s campaign, Trump repeatedly criticized Obama’s nuclear agreement with Iran as a terrible deal, but his administration has indicated that it does not intend to rip it up, at least not immediately, even as it imposes new sanctions on Tehran over its recent ballistic missile tests.

Netanyahu wants to ensure that if the deal is not scrapped, it is enforced rigorously, a goal he should find much sympathy for in the White House. Flynn’s departure could mean that the conversations between Netanyahu and Trump focus more on making peace with the Palestinians than the prime minister would prefer. Netanyahu has looked forward to Trump’s ascension, the first time in four terms as prime minister that he has had a Republican president as a partner. After years of tension with Obama, who pressed Israel to make more concessions for peace, Netanyahu anticipated vigorous support from the new president. Thousands more houses But as Israel began announcing thousands of more houses in the occupied West Bank in the weeks after Trump’s inauguration, the new president modulated his posture. He told an Israeli newspaper last week that more Israeli colonies in the West Bank “don’t help the process” and that he did not believe that “going forward with these [colonies] is a good thing for peace.” US embassy in Occupied Jerusalem 'not easy': Trump He also backed away from his campaign promise to move the American embassy to Occupied Jerusalem, saying that it is “not an easy decision” and “we will see what happens.” The comments surprised some in Israel, but could also be helpful to Netanyahu, who could use them to fend off pressure from pro-colony leaders on his right who have been pushing him to take more assertive moves. Still, if Netanyahu viewed Trump’s arrival as license to do as he pleased without American interference, he may be surprised that the new president seems inclined to make a serious investment in forging a peace deal. Trump’s assignment to Kushner to focus on the matter has been taken as a sign of determination. Although he has no experience as a diplomat, Kushner has what other negotiators in the past have not had: the complete trust of the president. “Authority matters,” said Dennis Ross, who served multiple presidents as a Middle East negotiator. “People in the region can smell it when negotiators don’t have it, and I think having the authority counts a lot.” More from USA Shutting down spyware

