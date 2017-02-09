Trump hits out at retailer for dropping daughter's clothing line

“Over the past year, and particularly in the last half of 2016, sales of the brand have steadily declined to the point where it didn’t make good business sense for us to continue with the line for now,” the company said in a statement to AFP, adding that it had “a great relationship” with Ivanka Trump’s business.

Nordstrom is one of several US businesses that has faced boycott calls for its association with the Trump brand. It is among the firms targeted in a “Grab Your Wallet” campaign launched by anti-Trump activists in protest at the Republican billionaire’s agenda. The campaign on Wednesday was still targeting other retailers such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Dillard’s for carrying Ivanka Trump products. Sign of the fine line that firms are treading in the current political era, others such as PepsiCo and Budweiser have faced a backlash from the opposite camp after moves deemed critical of the Trump administration. Ethical obligations Richard Briffault, an expert in government ethics at Columbia Law School, told AFP that Trump’s use of the presidential bully pulpit to defend his daughter’s business “was inconsistent with any notion of the ethical obligations of a public official.” “What this suggests is that he hasn’t fully internalized the consequence of being the most important public official in the country,” Briffault said. Since a 1989 executive order, federal officials have been barred from using public office for private gain, Briffault said, adding that any public criticism from a sitting president could be interpreted as an attempt to influence that company’s business decisions. “It gives the appearance that he is using his position to promote the business interests of a close relative,” said Briffault. Unlike other companies he has attacked on Twitter, including Lockheed, Boeing and Ford, which saw their share prices suffer following criticism from Trump, Nordstrom’s stock finished up more than 4.0 percent on Wednesday. The news of Trump’s remarks preceded a report from The New York Times on Wednesday, which said TJX Companies, the parent of clothing retailers TJ Maxx and Marshalls, had told employees to discard all Ivanka Trump promotional signs and not to display her clothing separately. More from USA Quebec massacre was no surprise

