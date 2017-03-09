Trump could send 1,000 US troops to Kuwait for Daesh fight

But they have so far played down expectations of a major escalation or dramatic shift in a strategy that has focused on training and advising local ground forces, pointing to successes so far in Syria and the steady advance of Iraqi forces in the campaign to retake the city of Mosul.

Raqqa battle looms Trump’s push against Daesh in Syria could soon present him with an unenviable decision on whether to risk alienating NATO ally Turkey by relying on the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, which, in addition to Arabs, includes Kurdish YPG fighters. Ankara views the YPG as the Syrian extension of the Kurdish PKK militant group, which has fought an insurgency in Turkey’s southeast since 1984 and is considered a terrorist group by both the United States and the European Union. A senior Turkish official said on Tuesday that the United States had decided to go with the YPG, instead of agreeing to Ankara’s call for it to instead back Syrian rebels that Turkey has trained and led against Daesh for the past year. The comments came on the same day that the top US military officer, Marine General Joseph Dunford, met his Turkish counterpart in the southern Turkish province of Antalya. A US defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Dunford did not inform his Turkish counterpart of any decision about the Raqqa offensive, in remarks that appeared at odds with the Turkish account. In a sign of advancing US preparations for Raqqa, an American official said on Wednesday that a small group of Marines have entered Syria. The Washington Post said the Marines were from an amphibious task force and were establishing an artillery outpost to support the Raqqa offensive. Pentagon spokesman Marine Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway said he could not comment on future or ongoing US deployments. More from USA White House: Trump unaware of Flynn’s work

