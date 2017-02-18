Trump attempts reset with American jobs pitch

“We are looking seriously at big order, and we will see how that — you know, the problem is that Dennis is a very, very tough negotiator. But I think we may get there,” he said.

The US manufacturer employs some 7,500 people in South Carolina, where it has invested more than $2 billion (Dh7.3 billion) since beginning operations in the southeastern state in 2009. Trump’s prescription to drain the pockets of economic malaise that dot the country has been to rip-up “bad trade deals” and an tougher tariffs on imports. “We are going to enforce, very strongly, enforce our trade rules and stop foreign cheating — tremendous cheating, tremendous cheating,” he said at Boeing. He pledged to address that issue with a “very substantial penalty” on firms that take US know-how and transplant production overseas. “It has to be much easier to manufacture in our country and much harder to leave. I don’t want companies leaving our country. Making their product, selling it back, no tax, no nothing, firing everybody in our country,” he said. That may be a winning approach politically, but few economists believe it would be good for Americans’ pocket book. Richard Baldwin, a professor of international economics at the Graduate Institute, Geneva recently accused Trump’s team of pursuing “twentieth-century solutions for America’s twenty-first-century industrial problems.” “In 2017, US workers are not competing with low-wage foreign labour, capital, and technology, as they did in the 1970s. Rather, they are competing with a nearly unbeatable combination of low-wage foreign labour and US know-how.” Ironically, Boeing Dreamliner, which Trump declared a “great name,” may be a case in point. From nose to tail fin, many of the Boeing’s components are made around the world: Wing tips in South Korea, the landing gear in England. “If the Trump administration imposes tariffs, it will turn the US into a high-cost island for industrial inputs,” said Baldwin. “Firms might be induced to move some production back to the US, if it is strictly aimed at US consumers. But they will be equally encouraged to offshore production that is aimed at export markets.” Friday evening Trump took to Twitter to again blast the media — casting several outlets as “the enemy of the American people” — and then heralding another campaign-style Florida rally scheduled for Saturday. The former reality star will seek the cheers of his supporters in Orlando — a bid to restore momentum to his already embattled administration. — AFP More from USA US aircraft strike group patrolling S. China Sea

Trump refers to non-existent Sweden terror plot

Trump should help kick ‘Russia’s ass’: senator

Northern California facing renewed storm









