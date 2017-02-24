Trump attacks FBI leaks as aides defend talks with agency

The administration official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal conversations between the White House and the FBI, said that the bureau’s deputy director, Andrew McCabe, instigated the discussion on February 15, the day after the New York Times published a report on contacts between Trump campaign aides and Russian officials. McCabe asked Priebus for extra time at the end of an unrelated meeting at the White House, the official said, and then told the White House chief of staff that the FBI didn’t consider the Times report to be accurate.