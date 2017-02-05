Trump appeals but travel ban block remains in place, for now

“Until yesterday, I was completely disappointed. We have some new hope after this news, but it’s 50-50. I am willing to take this risk,” said the woman, who did not want to give her name.

The restrictions had wreaked havoc at airports across America and beyond, leaving travellers trying to reach the United States in limbo. The political backlash for Trump has been equally severe, with the order fuelling numerous mass protests and White House infighting. In Washington, hundreds marched from the White House to Capitol Hill, chanting “Donald, Donald, can’t you see — we don’t want you in DC!” Another 3,000 people rallied in New York, while an estimated 10,000 people turned out in London and smaller gatherings took place in Paris, Berlin, Stockholm and Barcelona. Trump was forced to defend a botched roll-out of the plan — which called his government’s competence into question — and fired the acting attorney general for refusing to defend the order in court. His approval rating has sunk to the lowest level on record for any new president. His latest Twitter tirade is only likely to stoke the controversy. Presidents from Thomas Jefferson to Barack Obama have criticised court rulings, but have rarely, if ever, criticised individual judges. “I can’t think of anything like it in the past century and a half,” constitutional scholar and Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe told AFP. “It’s not exactly contempt of court, but it certainly is contemptuous. “It conveys a lack of respect for the independent judiciary that bodes ill for the country’s future as long as Trump occupies the presidency.” Democrats in Congress were swift in their condemnation of Trump’s remarks, while Republicans notably did not rush to his defence. “This ‘so-called’ judge was nominated by a ‘so-called’ President & was confirmed by the ‘so-called’ Senate. Read the ‘so-called’ Constitution,” tweeted California Democratic lawmaker Adam Schiff. The White House has argued that the travel bans are needed in order to prevent terror attacks on the United States. Experts from the fields of intelligence, counterterrorism and diplomacy say the ban is at best ineffective and at worst fuels hatred of the United States in the Middle East. More from USA Trump travel ban 'lawful': US government

