Trump and Britain’s Theresa May meet for first time

May’s visit, so soon after Trump’s inauguration, has been criticized by her political opponents, and risks being overshadowed by the flood of announcements, plans and proposals coming out of the White House. On Thursday May was repeatedly asked about Britain’s stance on torture - the UK condemns it - after Trump said he thinks torturing terrorism suspects works.

Trump is something of a mystery to world leaders, many of whom expected Democrat Hillary Clinton to win the election. His administration’s main interlocutors with foreign governments so far - including son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior adviser Steve Bannon, a conservative media executive - are also unknown to many of their counterparts. So May is a bit of a scouting party - or guinea pig - among global politicians. She has strong reasons for wanting the relationship to work. Britain is set to leave the European Union and its 500 million-person single market. A trade deal with the US, Britain’s biggest export market, is a major prize. Trump has drawn parallels between Britain’s choice to leave the EU and his own success, using the Brexit vote to bolster his derision of the 28-nation bloc and his preference for striking bilateral agreements. That puts May in an awkward spot. She wants a good relationship with Trump, but does not share his disdain for the EU, saying it’s in Britain’s interests that it succeed. Trump and May both addressed a Republican retreat Thursday in Philadelphia, though their visits did not overlap. During his remarks to lawmakers, Trump bemoaned the fact that Wilbur Ross, his nominee to be commerce secretary, would not be confirmed in time for a visit that was expected to focus heavily on trade. “I don’t have my commerce secretary,” Trump said. “They want to talk trade. So I’ll have to handle it myself.” May’s speech alternated between saluting Trump’s vision for what she called American “renewal” and reminding him, and his Republican colleagues, of the United States’ global responsibilities. May urged the U.S. to join Britain and embrace “the responsibility of leadership in the modern world.” She mentioned the trans-Atlantic alliance during World War II and afterward, when the UK and the US set up the United Nations and NATO - organizations Trump has strongly criticized. She joined in Trump’s criticism of previous U.S. governments’ foreign policy, saying that “the days of Britain and America intervening in sovereign countries in an attempt to remake the world in our own image are over.” But May also said Britain supported a strong European Union and considered NATO the bulwark of global security. May praised Trump’s dedication to fighting the Islamic State group and Islamist extremism, but stressed the need not to tarnish “the peaceful religion of Islam and the hundreds of millions of its adherents.” May acknowledged the need to engage with Russia to end the war in Syria, yet cautioned that the West’s approach to President Vladimir Putin should be “engage but beware.” There are few obvious similarities between the brash businessman Trump and the quiet, diligent May. In her speech, May referred several times to Republican President Ronald Reagan and Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher - politicians from very different backgrounds who forged an alliance that helped transform their parties, and the world. And, she said aboard her plane, “sometimes opposites attract.” More from USA Legal chiefs in 16 states condemn Trump order

Trump and Saudi King Salman talk Iran

Trump insists 'this is not a Muslim ban'

1 US soldier dead, 3 injured in Yemen raid









