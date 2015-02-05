Trudeau and Trump try to bridge some gaps while avoiding others

In presentation and speech, Trump, a bombastic Republican, and Trudeau, a more mild-mannered Liberal who is 25 years younger, are poles apart. But the prime minister has carefully avoided direct criticism of Trump and his policies. After the US election, he reorganised his Cabinet to better deal with the change of power in Washington and swiftly sent emissaries to meet with Trump’s advisers. The meeting on Monday was the first test of the Canadian leader’s effort to foster a good working relationship.

Friendly ties Trump greeted Trudeau warmly on Monday, a reception similar to the president’s greeting last week to Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister. The leaders shook hands heartily when Trudeau arrived at the White House, patting each other on the shoulder with their free hands. Trudeau appears determined to maintain friendly relations with Trump despite their differences, while signalling to Canadians who are wary of their powerful neighbour that Canada still charts its own course. “We continue our policy of openness to immigration and refugees without compromising security,” the prime minister said. “There have been times where we have differed in our approaches, and that’s always been done firmly and respectfully.” Trudeau presented the president with a framed photograph taken in the 1980s, showing Trump speaking at the head of a table of people including Pierre Elliott Trudeau, a former Liberal prime minister of Canada and the current prime minister’s father. The Cabinet ministers who travelled with Justin Trudeau Monday had prepared for meetings with their US counterparts by emphasising the importance of the cross-border relationship to Canadians. Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s foreign minister, had reminded Trump administration officials that trade between the two countries is roughly in balance, and that Canada is the largest buyer of US exports from 35 states. “The combination of Canada being smaller and the United States being bigger and the relationship largely being trouble-free means a lot of Americans don’t spend a lot of time thinking about Canada,” Freeland said in a recent interview. “Americans are not always fully aware of the economic significance of the relationship.” More from USA Shutting down spyware

Twin tragedies give survivor a new face, life

US spends 'Day Without Immigrants'

Trump's new national security pick turns it down









