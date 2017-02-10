Travel chaos as fierce storm hits US; New York reels under 30cm snow

At least 4,000 flights were canlled and another 5,700 more detaile following the "thunder snow" which came a day after temperatures had been a spring-like 10 to 16C, had wind gusts up to 80kph and left roads and sidewalks dangerously slick in densely populated cities such as New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

David Hassan, 50, attested to the ugliness of the weather as he packed up his mobile coffee cart in New York's Times Square. "I don't like coming out in this weather but I have three kids going to school and I have to work," Hassan said as he prepared for the two-hour trip back to his home in Parsippany, New Jersey. The snow made his regular customers grumpier than usual, he said: "Everybody complains." New York was expecting 25-36cm of snow while Boston braced for even more. "Travel is going to be extremely dangerous. When it comes down at 2 to 3 inches per hour it's hard for the plows to keep up," said Alan Dunham, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Taunton, Massachusetts. Many schools systems were closed in the area, including Boston, Philadelphia and New York City, the nation's largest with more than 1 million students. Many government offices also were shuttered with Massachusetts and Connecticut ordering non-emergency workers to stay home. Blizzard warnings were in effect for the New York's eastern Long Island suburbs, southern Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Temperatures were expected to fall below -12.8C overnight in the Boston area.

