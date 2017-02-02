Tillerson needs to win battles at home before the wars abroad

For one thing, the leadership level on the seventh floor will be eerily quiet since a string of the most senior career officials were told to pack their bags last Wednesday. Such an exodus is not unusual for a change of administration, particularly when there is a change of party. What is unusual is that the Trump team has not yet nominated replacements. As senior state department officials take months to get vetted and confirmed, the former oilman will have to work with a significant hole in his administration for quite some time. It will not be like running ExxonMobil.

Tillerson will start the day with a speech to the assembled staff, who will be looking for reassurance after nearly a week of trying to handle the fallout from Friday’s shock refugee ban. The diplomats and officials who used the department’s dissent channel, established during the Vietnam War to allow alternative views to be aired, were told by the Trump spokesman Sean Spicer to “get with the program” or get out. The threat ignored the fact that free speech through the dissent channel is strictly protected by the department’s foreign affairs manual. “The first thing he has to do is to tell the staff he will protect them,” said a former senior official. “Otherwise he is not going to have the support of the building.” Only when he has put out the home fires will Tillerson be able to focus on the various blazes the White House has ignited before his arrival, and he will have to wonder whether the ideological, self-styled disrupters around Trump, like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, set the fires deliberately before his confirmation and before he could try to moderate the administration’s tone abroad. After the Oval Office swearing-in ceremony Trump said Tillerson would understand “the importance of strengthening our alliances and forming new alliances to enhance our strategic interests and the safety of our people”. That is certainly the impression the 64-year-old Texan gave at his confirmation hearings. But the president himself clearly sets little store by old alliances. He seems far less enthusiastic about Nato than his secretary of defence. Collisions on policy are inevitable in this administration and are likely to happen early. Tillerson will only discover how much real say he has on foreign policy when he attends his first meeting of the national security principals, where Bannon, the disrupter-in-chief and emerging dominant power behind the throne, has been given a permanent seat. The Texan oilman, with not a day’s government experience, will face gargantuan challenges around the world in the months to come, but some of his biggest and earliest battles will be in Washington. More from USA Boston bombing survivor to marry her rescuer

