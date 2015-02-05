Tension soars between US and Venezuela

Shortly before Trump sent the tweet about Lopez, Maduro had warned the US leader that he would respond with a firm hand to any action by Washington he deemed to be aggressive, though he said he did not want any “problems.”

“If they attack us, we will not be silent. Venezuela will respond firmly. Those who tangle with us will get an appropriate response,” Maduro said on state television. ‘Instrument of war’ Venezuela’s dispute with CNN stems from its reporting about an alleged visa racket at the country’s embassy in Iraq. The story shown on CNN in Spanish on February 6 alleged that Venezuelan passports and visas had been sold at the Baghdad embassy to Arabs who the channel said may have been linked to terrorism. The report named El Aissami as one of those behind the racket. The hardline former interior minister, 42, is next in line to Maduro and would take over if the opposition succeeded in its bid to oust the leader in a vote. A severe economic crisis in Venezuela driven by falling prices for its crucial oil exports has contributed to food shortages and deep economic disarray, raising pressure to remove Maduro from power. “CNN is an instrument of war,” Maduro said on state television. Within moments of the National Telecommunications Commission ordering “the immediate suspension of broadcasts by the news channel CNN in Spanish,” the channel disappeared from screens. CNN responded by saying the government was “denying Venezuelans news and information from our television network, which they have relied upon for 20 years.” It said its CNN in Spanish broadcasts would remain available in Venezuela online through its website and on its YouTube channel. CNN International, the English-language channel of the US network, was not affected and remained on air. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said Wednesday that one of the channel’s sources in the report, embassy employee Misael Lopez, was a criminal and the visa allegation were “based absolutely on falsehoods. The channel had “launched an operation of psychological warfare, a war propaganda operation,” she said. In its statement, CNN said it stood by its reporting. More from USA Trump scrambles to find top security aide

