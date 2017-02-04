Some airlines boarding barred passengers after US ruling

Robart said no attacks had been carried out on US soil by individuals from the seven countries affected by the travel ban since that assault. For Trump’s order to be constitutional, Robart said, it had to be “based in fact, as opposed to fiction.”

‘Outrageous order’ The White House said in a statement: “At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this outrageous order and defend the executive order of the president, which we believe is lawful and appropriate.” It added: “The president’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people.” Washington Governor Jay Inslee celebrated the decision as a victory for the state, adding: “No person — not even the president — is above the law.” The judge’s decision was welcomed by groups protesting the ban. “This order demonstrates that federal judges throughout the country are seeing the serious constitutional problems with this order,” said Nicholas Espiritu, a staff attorney at the National Immigration Law Centre. But the fluid legal situation was illustrated by the fact that Robart’s ruling came just hours after a federal judge in Boston declined to extend a temporary restraining order allowing some immigrants into the United States from countries affected by Trump’s three-month ban. A Reuters poll earlier this week indicated that the immigration ban has popular support, with 49 per cent of Americans agreeing with the order and 41 per cent disagreeing. Some 53 per cent of Democrats said they “strongly disagree” with Trump’s action while 51 per cent of Republicans said they “strongly agree.” At least one company, the ride-hailing giant Uber, was moving quickly Friday night to take advantage of the ruling. CEO Travis Kalanick, who quit Trump’s business advisory council this week in the face of a fierce backlash from Uber customers and the company’s many immigrant drivers, said on Twitter: “I just chatted with our head of litigation Angela, who’s buying a whole bunch of airline tickets ASAP!! #homecoming #fingerscrossed” More from USA Trump travel ban 'lawful': US government

