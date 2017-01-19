So long from the White House

Obama also defended his decision to cut nearly three decades off convicted leaker Chelsea Manning’s prison term, a move Trump’s team has strongly criticised. Obama said the former army intelligence analyst had served a “tough prison sentence” already.

With no elections left to win or legislative battles to fight, Obama used his parting words to deliver one set of messages to his successor, a man who is his opposite both temperamentally and politically. Obama said he expected a new president, particularly one from the opposing party, to “test old assumptions,” but he also suggested it would be important for the next administration to “understand that there are going to be consequences, and actions typically create reactions.”