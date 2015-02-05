Risking life and limb to cross the border

In Manitoba, which borders Minnesota and North Dakota, groups that specialise in helping refugees say the pace of arrivals has quickened since Donald Trump became president and banned travel from seven majority-Muslim countries. Refugees cited Trump’s order and anti-Muslim campaign rhetoric as the main reasons for going north.

Rita Chahal, executive director of Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council, said her group normally sees 50 to 60 refugees from the US each year. But The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that more than 40 have been picked up at the border near Emerson, Manitoba, in just the last two weekends. Chahal said most are natives of Somalia, which was in Trump’s travel ban, but also from Ghana, Djibouti, Nigeria and Burundi. They are making the trip at a dangerous time. “This is one of the coldest seasons in the coldest parts of our country,” said Ghezae Hagos, a counsellor at Welcome Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, who deals with refugees upon arrival. He said that on Feb. 4, five Somalis said they walked for five hours in the fields in-30 Celsius weather. The increase at the Manitoba crossing is likely related to Minnesota’s status as the leading US landing spot for Somali immigrants. Marc Prokosch, an immigration attorney in Minneapolis, said it’s been growing more difficult for Somalis to get asylum in recent years, mostly because they lack documents to prove their identity. There is also fear of deportation. US Customs and Immigration Enforcement said 90 Somalis were deported from across the US on Jan. 25. Bashir Youssuf, a Somali refugee who spent three years in San Diego and the last two months in Minneapolis, crossed the border Feb. 5 with two others. Yussuf, 28, was ordered deported in 2015. He had remained in the US under monitoring, hoping to get a favourable ruling to stay. “But when Trump took over, eventually my hope died,” he said. He called the trip “the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” describing a three-hour journey over ice and snow. “I even jumped two rivers over snow. You go down deep,” he said. “My life was in danger in many ways.” More from USA Evacuation order lifted near California dam

Trump tries to sidestep Russian scandal

Trump adviser Flynn quits

How national security has become a party piece









