Republicans seek distance from Trump’s comments on Putin, US

During Putin’s years in power, a number of prominent Russian opposition figures and journalists have been killed.

Trump says in the interview that he respects a lot of people, including Putin “but that doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with him. He’s a leader of his country. I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not. And if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS [Daesh], which is a major fight, and Islamist terrorism all over the world — that’s a good thing,” Trump said. “Will I get along with him? I have no idea.”