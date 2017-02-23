Quick facts about the TRAPPIST-1 solar system

The “habitable zone” is kind of a squishy concept. Astronomers define it as the range of orbits around a given star at which planets are warm enough to sustain liquid water on their surface. But it’s all theoretical. Scientists assume that a middling distance from the sun and liquid water make a planet habitable because they’re so essential to life on Earth. But there are ways for bodies to hold water even if they’re far away from their stars. Just look at Europa, the moon of Jupiter that is thought to have a vast, salty ocean beneath its icy surface. Plus, lots of liquid water isn’t necessarily a good thing. In a paper published in the journal Science in 2013, astrophysicist Sara Seager pointed out that water is a greenhouse gas — too much of it too close to a star could trap heat on a planet and turn it into something like Venus.