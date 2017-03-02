Now Sessions is under fire for ties with Russia

When Sessions was asked during his January 10 testimony to the Senate judiciary committee about how he would respond if he learned of communications between the Trump campaign and Russian officials leading up to the election, he said he was “not aware of any of those activities”.

He added: “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.” While the committee was considering his nomination, the panel’s top Democrat, Senator Patrick Leahy, also raised the issue of communications with Russia in a written questionnaire. “Several of the president-elect’s nominees or senior advisers have Russian ties,” Leahy wrote, before asking Sessions point-blank: “Have you been in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election, either before or after election day?” “No,” Sessions responded. Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for Sessions, denied he had deceived the Senate. “There was absolutely nothing misleading about his answer,” Flores said in a statement, noting that Sessions had over 25 conversations with foreign ambassadors last year. “He was asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign — not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the armed services committee.” The Washington Post said it had asked all 26 members of the committee whether they had met Kislyak last year. None of the 20 who replied, including committee chair John McCain, had done so, it reported. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, called for Sessions to recuse himself from any probe into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia. “If reports are accurate that Attorney General Sessions — a prominent surrogate for Donald Trump — met with Ambassador Kislyak during the campaign, and failed to disclose this fact during his confirmation, it is essential that he recuse himself from any role in the investigation of Trump campaign ties to the Russians,” Schiff said. “This is not even a close call; it is a must.” Elijah Cummings, the ranking Democrat on the House oversight committee, issued a statement calling for Sessions’ “immediate” resignation. “It is inconceivable that even after Michael Flynn was fired for concealing his conversations with the Russians that Attorney General Sessions would keep his own conversations secret for several more weeks,” Cummings said, adding Sessions’ testimony was “demonstrably false”. “Yet he let it stand for weeks — and he continued to let it stand even as he watched the president tell the entire nation he didn’t know anything about anyone advising his campaign talking to the Russians.” The revelation comes just two weeks after the resignation of Michael Flynn, who served as Trump’s national security adviser until it was revealed he discussed US sanctions against Russia with Kislyak in December and misled Vice-President Mike Pence about the nature of his communications. As the new attorney general, Sessions will have significant oversight of an investigation by the FBI into Russia’s role in the US election and any links to associates of Trump. The Senate and House intelligence committees are each conducting their own separate probes into the matter. Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, said Sessions should recuse himself from the FBI investigation. “If there is something there, and it goes up the chain of investigation, it is clear to me that Jeff Sessions, who is my dear friend, cannot make this decision about Trump,” Graham said during a joint CNN townhall with Arizona Senator John McCain late on Wednesday. More from USA In the genes

