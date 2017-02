Not my president: 10,000 march against Trump in New York

With his job approval rating at a historically low 40 percent, according to a Gallup poll published Friday, the 45th US president is expected this week to work on filling out his administration’s top spots and rejigging his controversial immigration order that was blocked by the courts.

On Monday, he named counterinsurgency strategist US Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster as his new national security advisor. McMaster takes over the post left vacant after Michael Flynn was ousted on February 13 after giving misleading statements about his contacts with Russia to Vice President Mike Pence. Earlier in the day, the president played 18 holes of golf with Irish golf superstar Rory McIlroy at Trump International Golf Club, according to media reports. Trump won’t listen to us Anti-Trump activists took advantage of the federal public holiday, dedicated to US presidents, to organize rallies in a number of cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and Washington. On the streets of New York, Trump’s home base, demonstrators of various ages and backgrounds gathered in Columbus Circle, in front of Trump International Hotel and near Central Park, to voice their dismay. The mood was festive, and the crowd grew to 10,000, according to an unofficial police estimate. One of the protesters, retired psychotherapist Rima Strauss, wore a denim jacket with a button that read “Not my president” and another one showing a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin holding a baby Trump in diapers. “He’s hurting our country. We’re losing our country if we don’t do something,” Strauss said. “Trump won’t listen to us, but if ordinary people march in the streets, maybe we’ll have some kind of revolution against Trump, I hope.” Qamar Khan, a 26-year-old medical school student from Pakistan, said that as a Muslim he wanted to voice disagreement with Trump. “We are Muslims. We want to spread the message of peace and love, true Islam,” he said, adding, “I do obey President Trump as our president, but I don’t have to agree with his policies.” In Los Angeles, protesters carried anti-Trump signs outside City hall, some reading “1. Resist 2. Impeach” and “Trump is Mentally Ill,” with the “u” in his name replaced by the Russian Communist symbol of a hammer and sickle. More from USA Oscar winners spurn Israel's free tour offer

