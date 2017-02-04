Nominee for Army Secretary drops out over business ties

Viola has a net worth of almost $1.8 billion and is a co-founder of Virtu. Virtu had planned to go public in 2014, but pulled the plug on the move because of choppy markets and lingering questions around how high-frequency trading firms like Virtu make money. In a regulatory filing at the time, Virtu said regulators were looking into its trading practices. It is not known if this issue played a role in Viola’s decision to withdraw his name for the Army secretary job, which is a post that requires Senate confirmation.