More than 680 arrested in US immigration raids; rights groups alarmed

ICE has characterised the raids as routine, but immigrant rights groups said the actions were out of the ordinary and that most of those swept up were not dangerous. They said ICE also handled the detentions — which activists described as playing out in homes, on the side of the road and outside workplaces — differently from how the agency had in the latter years of the Obama administration, and accused the government of sowing fear among the immigrant community.

“This is not normal,” Sulma Arias, field director for the Center for Community Change, said in a teleconference with reporters Monday, calling it a “horrific overreach that will destroy families and undermine the American dream for thousands.” The Center for Migration Studies in New York, a think tank that favours immigration, says there are about 3.3 million households in the United States that contain both legal and illegal residents. Most of those homes have US citizens, including 5.7 million US-born children. Obama, who deported more people than any president, in his second term prioritised deportations to target public safety threats over others with less-serious criminal violations. More than 90 per cent of those deported from the United States during the past fiscal year had been convicted of what DHS considers serious crimes, according to a Migration Policy Institute study. Activists say ICE also tended to detain people at night, which was often terrifying but less public. “The Obama administration shied away from big displays of enforcement because it would alienate their base. For Trump, it is red meat for his supporters and fulfils a campaign pledge,” said J. Kevin Appleby, senior director of international migration policy for the Center for Migration Studies. Thousands of immigrants and activists rallied outside the Milwaukee County courthouse in Wisconsin on Monday for a “Day Without Latinos, Immigrants and Refugees.” The event was designed to demonstrate how integral the groups are to the nation’s social and economic fabric. — Agencies More from USA Trump scrambles to find top security aide

