Mexican consulates become welcome ally for anxious immigrants

“There is an inherent feeling of vulnerability that comes with being undocumented in this country, and that vulnerability moves you to get away of anything that is official government,” said Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez, the consul general in Austin, Texas, who estimates that about half of the 200,000 Mexicans living in the region are unauthorised. “The first challenge for us is to make sure that immigrants understand that the consulate is a safe place where they can get accurate information.”

Like other consuls, Gonzalez has tried to assuage fears by appearing frequently on Spanish-language television and radio, offering information that US officials may not be willing to share. He has been careful to emphasise that the operations appeared to be targeted, not widespread raids as some feared, but also pointed out that several people without criminal records had also been arrested. Many of the consulates' most pressing concerns are defensive. In several cases last week, immigration agents were "unwilling to provide our nationals with the option to talk with our consulate and the obligation to notify us," said one Mexican official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the issue was still under investigation. Under the Vienna Convention, a 1963 international treaty, any citizen of another country should be offered a chance to speak with their consulate. Felipe Carrera oversees the department of protection in the Los Angeles consulate, where dozens of lawyers assist with immigration cases. For years, the office has sent a lawyer to the federal immigration center daily, monitoring who is taken in and talking to as many as 15 people a day. Minutes after he heard reports of dozens of arrests last week, several lawyers went there to talk with as many Mexicans as they could. "Our main purpose is to find out if there have been violations of due process," Carrera said. "People need to know they have constitutional rights. We want them to know about the Fifth Amendment and make sure they are properly advised about what happens if they plead guilty." Claudia Franco, the consul general in Phoenix, said much of her time these days was spent offering a kind of psychological support to immigrants, answering basic questions and calmly listening to their fears. "We want people to consider worst-case scenarios, to be prepared and have a plan," she said. The round-the-clock national hotline, based in Tucson, received more than 1,500 calls one day this week, more than double than the average number of calls before Trump was inaugurated.

