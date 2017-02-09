Melania controversy is nothing new: Eleanor Roosevelt pitched hot dog buns

Taken literally, Eisen sees the mere idea of creating Melania Inc. as an extension of the criticism that has dogged the president — that his massive business empire is illegally benefiting from Trump’s Oval Office perch. “The Trumps are using the White House like the Kardashians used reality TV, to build and vastly expand their business enterprises,” he said, with questions being raised about Washington’s Trump International hotel courting foreign diplomats for bookings, international deals pursued by the president’s sons, Trump’s public excoriation of Nordstrom for dropping his daughter’s clothing line and continued murkiness about his intent to separate from his business while in office.