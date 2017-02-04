Mattis reaffirms US alliance with Japan ‘for years to come’

“As our alliance grows, it will be important for both our nations to continue investing in our defence personnel and capabilities.” Mattis said Tokyo’s financial support for US troops in Japan had been a “model of cost-sharing” while Inada told the same news conference there had been no discussion of whether Japan should increase that funding.

Mattis also noted that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has increased defence spending since taking office in December 2012, a move he said was “on the right track.” Japan’s defence spending is around 1 per cent of gross domestic product, compared to around 2 per cent for China and over 3 per cent for the United States. Mattis also repeated that Trump’s administration would adhere to Washington’s commitment to defend disputed East China Sea islands that are under Japanese control but claimed also by China, an assurance that Tokyo has been keen to hear. Inada said she told Mattis that Japan would play a proactive security role, in line with legal changes enacted under Abe that eased the limits of its pacifist constitution on its military’s operations overseas. At the start of her talks with Mattis, Inada said she hoped his visit to Seoul and Tokyo would deepen three-way security ties. Japan’s relations with South Korea have frayed recently due to a feud over wartime history, just as tensions over North Korea make cooperation vital. “South Korea is an important neighbour,” Inada said. “I want to link Secretary Mattis’ visit to Japan and South Korea to the further deepening of defence cooperation among the three countries.” Japan’s relations with South Korea have frayed recently due to a feud over wartime history, just as tensions over North Korea make cooperation between the two allies vital. Japan last month temporarily recalled its ambassador to South Korea over a statue near the Japanese consulate in Busan city commemorating Korean “comfort women”. The term “comfort women” is a euphemism for women forced to work in Japanese military brothels. Tokyo says the statue, put in place late last year, and another near the Japanese embassy in Seoul, violate a December 2015 agreement stating the issue — which has long plagued ties — would be “irreversibly resolved” if all conditions were met. More from USA Trump travel ban 'lawful': US government

Republicans disown Trump’s comments on Putin, US

Two states file papers fighting Trump ban

