Keep out! Ten of world’s top walls

— US-Mexico: Then US president Bill Clinton launched concerted efforts to tighten the border in the 1990s. Fears that the porous border could be exploited by Al-Qaida led to more and tougher barriers. After passing the Secure Fence Act in 2006, the United States over the next few years built a more than 1,000km long barrier along the Mexico border to prevent illegal immigrants and drug trafficking, equipped with floodlights and surveillance cameras.