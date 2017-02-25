Kansas man charged with killing Indian in possible hate crime

“People call me a hero,” Grillot said in a video released by the hospital where he was undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds to the hand and chest. “I was just doing what anyone should have done for any other human being.” Kuchibhotla was married but had no children. His wife, identified by media as Sunayana Dumala, told reporters on Friday that the gunman “has taken a life, a very lovable soul, from everyone.” Kuchibhotla received a master’s in electronics from the University of Texas in El Paso in 2007, according to LinkedIn.

His Facebook page, where he called himself “Srinu,” said that in 2014 he joined the Kansas office of Switzerland-based navigation device maker Garmin Ltd from Rockwell Collins Inc. Flags at Garmin’s offices flew at half-staff on Friday. The company said it was “devastated by the senseless tragedy.” Dozens of people attended a candle-light vigil on Friday evening at the First Baptist Church of Olathe, across the road from the bar. Hundreds of thousands of dollars has been raised through crowdfunding sites for the three victims. The suspect fled on foot and was arrested five hours after the shooting at an Applebee’s restaurant in Clinton, Missouri. He reportedly told an employee there he needed a place to hide because he had killed two Middle Eastern men, the Star reported. Purinton, a former Federal Aviation Administration employee, was transferred back to Kansas on Friday and was being held with bond set at $2 million, according to jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. It was not immediately known whether he had hired a lawyer. “I don’t want people to think of him as a monster or racist man because that’s not who he is,” Adele Mathews, Purinton’s niece, said in a statement released to local media. Police did not say whether Purinton has faced charges in the past. However, he was not generally known to police in Olathe, a city of 134,000 people about 40km southwest of Kansas City, Sergeant Logan Bonney said on Friday. At Kuchibhotla’s family home near the Indian tech hub of Hyderabad, relatives backed government calls to ensure the safety of Indians living in the United States. “The government should voice out this strongly because our brothers, sisters and our relatives are there,” the victim’s brother, Venu Madhav, told Reuters Television. Many Indians initially welcomed Trump’s election, seeing his calls to restrict Muslim immigration as support for their Hindu-majority country. But the Trump administration may also have skilled Indian workers like Kuchibhotla in mind as it considers curbing the H-1B visa program, worrying both India’s $150 billion IT services industry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. “Don’t be shocked! Be angry!” Siddharth, a well-known South Indian actor, tweeted to his 2.6 million followers in remarks echoed across social media. “Trump is spreading hate. This is a hate crime! RIP #SrinivasKuchibhotla.” More from USA Anxiety, tears and prayers in California

Neighbour: Bar attack suspect a ‘drunken mess’

US: 28 hurt as sar ploughs into parade crowd

Agents discover a new freedom on deportations









