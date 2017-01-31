How can Trump do what he does?

Unlike executive actions, a law begins in Congress as a bill, is passed by both the House and Senate, and is signed by the president. Presidents have long said they prefer to govern through legislation, since laws passed by Congress can be broader in scope, and have a better chance of standing up over time (since a successive president can’t overturn them unilaterally). Laws also require many more elected officials to sign on in order for them to pass — meaning the president isn’t the sole political owner of any piece of legislation. But laws are, by design, very hard to pass. The minority party on Capitol Hill can stop almost anything it organises against. And interest groups can target lawmakers to influence their votes. It can take years of planning and lobbying to find the right moment to pass a piece of legislation. The president’s actions, while temporary and limited, can be enacted with the stroke of a pen.