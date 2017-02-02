Games, crafts, other activities may safeguard ageing brain

Almost 2,000 adults aged 70 to 93 without any memory problems participated. They lived in Minnesota’s Olmsted County, where the Mayo Clinic in Rochester is located. They were asked whether they had engaged in any of the five activities during the previous year and if so, how often. They were tested for the condition in mental exams at the beginning and every 15 months for about four years. During that time, 456 study participants developed the mild impairment.