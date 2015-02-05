Fitness apps can do more harm than good, says study

Dr Hager told delegates at the American Association for the Advancement of Science annual meeting in Boston that the 10,000 steps doctrine was based on just one study of Japanese men dating back to 1960. “Some of you might wear Fitbits or something equivalent, and I bet every now and then it gives you that cool little message ‘you did 10,000 steps today’,” he said. “But why is 10,000 steps important? Is that the right number for any of you in this room? Who knows? It’s just number that’s now built into the apps. “I think apps could definitely be doing more harm than good.”