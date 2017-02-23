Fearing that knock on the door

Dozens of immigrants have been turning up at an advocacy group’s offices in Philadelphia, asking questions like, “Who will take care of my children if I am deported?” They also are coached on how to develop a “deportation plan” that includes the name and number of an attorney and other emergency contacts in case of arrest.

An organisation in Austin, Texas, that runs a deportation hotline said it normally would receive one or two calls every few days. After recent immigration raids, the phone rang off the hook. “We got over 1,000 phone calls in three days about the raids,” said Cristina Parker, immigration programmes director for Grassroots Leadership. “And certainly a lot of those were people who wanted information about the raids saying, ‘I’m scared, I’m worried, what can I do?’ ... A lot of them were people who were impacted by the raids who saw a friend or family be taken.” Immigrants in the Chicago area have said they are scared to drive, and some are even wary of taking public transit. When Chicago police and federal authorities conducted regular safety checks on a train line earlier this month, many assumed it was an immigration checkpoint. Word spread so quickly that Chicago police issued a statement assuring immigrants, “You are welcome here.” In Arizona, immigrant Abril Gallardo said the policies have prompted new conversations with her parents and siblings. Her father, who’s in the country illegally, made sure all the taillights work in the van he drives to his construction job in the Phoenix area. They look through the window if anyone knocks. Her brother is getting married this weekend, and immigrant friends were reluctant to drive to the bridal shower. “We have a regular life, but with this new executive order, anyone, just for the fact that you’re here, you can become a priority,” said Gallardo, 26, who is in the US with permission under the Obama administration policy for people who entered illegally as children. In the Bronx, Dominguez, a college student protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme, is looking into what she needs to do to raise her American-born brother and sister, ages 6 and 11, if their parents are deported. When Dominguez goes out, she tells the others where she is going, with whom, and when she will be home, and expects the same from her parents and siblings. If someone is late getting home, she said, “we start calling.” More from USA Trump sharpens attacks on media

