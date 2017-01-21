El Chapo hauled off to US jail that has held terrorists

When Guzman got off a plane in New York, “as you looked into his eyes, you could see the surprise, you could see the shock, and to a certain extent, you could see the fear, as the realisation kicked in that he’s about to face American justice,” said Angel Melendez, a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

While Guzman faces federal charges in several US states, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn won the jockeying to get the case. The US attorney’s office in Brooklyn has substantial experience prosecuting international drug cartel cases and was once led by outgoing US Attorney General Loretta Lynch. New York also boasts one of the most secure lockups in the United States, the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan. The drab-looking building is protected by steel barricades that can stop up to 7 1/2 tonnes of speeding truck, and the area is watched by cameras capable of reading a newspaper a block away. The jail’s inmates have included Ramzi Yousuf, who was the architect of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, and multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme king Bernard Madoff. In the special high-security wing for the riskiest inmates, around a dozen prisoners spend 23 hours a day in roughly 20-by-12-foot cells, prohibited from communicating with one another. Meals are eaten in cells, and exercise is in a recreation area specifically for these inmates. Only a limited number of carefully vetted jailers would be allowed access to an inmate with Guzman’s wealth and potential to corrupt people, said Catherine Linaweaver, a former Metropolitan Correction Centre warden who retired in 2014. The special unit’s strict confinement drew criticism from the human rights group Amnesty International in 2011. The jail saw an audacious escape attempt in 1982, when two armed people in a hijacked sightseeing helicopter tried to pluck an inmate off a roof. Four years earlier, three prisoners broke out by cutting through window bars. Guzman, whose nickname means Shorty, presided over a syndicate that funneled tons of cocaine from South America into the US via tunnels, tanker trucks, planes, container ships, speedboats and even submarines, prosecutors said. Initially arrested in 1993, he broke out of a maximum-security Mexican prison in 2001, apparently in a laundry cart, and became a folk legend among some Mexicans, immortalised in song. He was caught in 2014 but escaped again, this time through a hole in his prison cell shower. A specially rigged motorcycle on rails whisked him to freedom through a mile-long tunnel. He was recaptured in a January 2016 shootout that killed five associates. More from USA Trump trademarks 'Keep America Great' for 2020

