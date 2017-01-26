Does waterboarding work?

Three CIA detainees were waterboarded after 9/11. Abu Zubaydah, an alleged Al Qaida facilitator, was the first detainee to be waterboarded. In 2002, while being held at the CIA black site in Thailand, Zubaydah was subjected to waterboarding 83 times. Abd Al Rahim Al Nashiri, an Al Qaida operative accused of involvement in the bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen in 2000, was waterboarded two times in 2002 at the CIA black site in Thailand. Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, accused of being one of the main planners of the 9/11 attacks, was waterboarded 183 times in the course of one month after his capture in 2003. Zubaydah, Nashiri and Mohammad are all currently held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba where Nashiri and Mohammad have been charged with war crimes in military commissions.