Congresswoman Gabbard makes unannounced trip to Syria

WASHINGTON : Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has made an unannounced trip to Syria and Lebanon, traveling to the region two months after she sat down with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss foreign policy.
The Hawaii congresswoman has frequently challenged President Barack Obama on national security issues. In the meeting with Trump, she warned him about escalating the civil war in Syria by establishing a no-fly zone to protect civilians from the bombing.
She has said she believes that creating such a safe zone off limits to military aircraft could bring the US into direct conflict with Russia and result in nuclear war.
Spokeswoman Emily Latimer said Wednesday that Gabbard, who is a major in the Army National Guard, "has long been committed to peace and ending counterproductive, interventionist wars."
Latimer wouldn't say if Gabbard met with Syrian President Bashar Assad.
"As a member of the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees, and as an individual committed to doing all she can to promote and work for peace, she felt it was important to meet with a number of individuals and groups including religious leaders, humanitarian workers, refugees and government and community leaders," Latimer said in a statement.
She said she wouldn't provide any additional details on the trip until Gabbard returns.