By picking a fight with Mexico, Trump angers a key partner

But the Trump administration ramped up the threats on the wall payment on Thursday, with White House spokesman Sean Spicer saying that one possibility would be to impose a 20 per cent tax on imports from Mexico.

“If the United States imposes a tax of this type, Mexico will impose a similar one,” Luis de la Calle, an economist who was among the negotiators of the North American Free Trade Agreement in the 1990s, told AFP. But de la Calle voiced doubt that the US Congress, where many lawmakers back free trade, would pass such a measure. “There have been complicated periods with the United States in the past, but Trump is a different person,” he said, adding that it is “up to him” to ensure relations remain “positive.” NAFTA is also on the table, as demanded by Trump, but Mexico’s economy minister said this week that his government could leave the trade pact if the negotiations are unsatisfactory. Mexico and the United States are also major partners in a war against drugs. The US Congress has appropriated $2.5 billion for the Merida Initiative, an aid program that has provided equipment and training to Mexican law enforcement agencies. But in his search for wall funds, Trump has ordered officials to scour US government departments and agencies in search of “direct and indirect” aid or assistance to the Mexican government and report back within 30 days. Duncan Wood, director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington, said Mexico needs to do a better job of explaining why the country is important for US security. “All the emphasis has been on how the United States can help Mexico in the fight against organised crime,” Wood told AFP. “Now Mexico needs to make the case of, ‘Look, you are damn lucky you have a friendly nation on your southern border, and that’s worth thinking about,’” he said. In a symbol of such cooperation last week, Mexico extradited the man who was considered the world’s most powerful drug baron, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, to New York on the eve of Trump’s inauguration. More from USA Update: Who is affected by Trump order?

