As Flynn falls under growing pressure over Russia contacts, Trump remains silent

Furthermore, people in Trump’s orbit cautioned that it would not be in the president’s nature to fire Flynn because doing so would amount to an admission of guilt and misjudgement in the face of media scrutiny, as well as demonstrate chaos in the early weeks of his presidency.

The doubts about the national security adviser come as Trump faces his first significant provocation from a US adversary overseas. North Korea fired a ballistic missile over the weekend, a move suspected by some experts as designed to serve as a test of components of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States. Trump responded on Saturday night in a joint appearance with Abe at Mar-a-Lago, where he reassured his Japanese counterpart that the United States fully supported Japan. Flynn, a retired lieutenant general and a decorated intelligence officer, met Trump in late 2015 to offer advice about his campaign and signed on with Trump the following year. He won Trump’s approval during the general election with his willingness to travel regularly and deliver fiery stump speeches trashing Trump’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. Democratic leaders have called for investigations into the Flynn’s contact with Russian officials and for Trump to suspend and revoke Flynn’s security clearance. “President Trump’s kowtowing to Vladimir Putin is endangering our national security and emboldening a dangerous tyrant,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Saturday. Rep. Elijah Cummings, Md., the top Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, said Sunday on ABC News that suspending Flynn’s clearance would be “an appropriate action.” Trump has not yet issued a comment about Flynn, either on Twitter or in one of his brief appearances before journalists over the weekend. Aboard Air Force One on Friday, reporters asked Trump about The Post’s report on Flynn’s discussion of sanctions and the president claimed he did not know about it, even though it had by then become a major story across cable news. “I don’t know about that. I haven’t seen it,” Trump said during a flight to Florida from Washington. “What report is that? I haven’t seen that. I’ll look into that.” —Washington Post More from USA Evacuation order lifted near California dam

