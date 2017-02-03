American’s ailing flight attendants

Twin Hill has also accused the union of cancelling an appointment to jointly select uniform pieces from a Twin Hill centre in Houston, while American said it was waiting for the union to agree to a date. The union argues that it wouldn’t make sense to pick pieces from that facility because they may have been manufactured somewhere other than where those causing problems were created.

The union wants to explore the interaction of dozens of chemicals used in the uniforms’ manufacturing, as well as their packaging. “Say there’s five different chemicals they test, and they all stay within limits — synergistically, how do they interact?” Ross asked. So far, the problem with the uniforms appears to be concentrated among American Airlines flight attendants. The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents about 3,300 flight attendants at American’s Envoy regional subsidiary, has received several complaints, but not to the same degree as the APFA, said AFA spokeswoman Taylor Garland. “Clearly, there is a problem with the uniform roll-out at American that requires immediate alternative uniform standards and an overhaul of the uniform roll-out,” the union said in an email. American’s 15,000 pilots have not reported widespread problems with their new wool uniforms from Twin Hill, said Gregg Overman, a spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association. The health mystery at American isn’t the first such dispute over flight attendants’ uniforms. In 2011, some Alaska Airlines flight attendants made similar complaints about their new uniforms, also from Twin Hill. The next year, several flight attendants sued the supplier, contending their uniforms contained a dye known to cause skin and respiratory irritation. In September, a California court rejected the case and awarded Twin Hill legal fees from a few attendants who did not drop their claims. Scott Poynter, the Little Rock, Arkansas, attorney who brought that suit, is now working with about 10 of the American flight attendants, as is Weitz & Luxenberg PC, a New York-based law firm that handles consumer and environmental litigation. Several of the American attendants have also contacted prominent consumer advocate Erin Brockovich in search of help for their situation, Poynter said. “There’s a lot of comparisons to make between the Alaska Airlines case and the American Airlines case,” Poynter said. The Alaska Air suit failed, he said, because the judge did not accept the plaintiffs’ view that chemicals in the uniforms were interacting in ways that collectively caused the adverse reactions, from rashes to respiratory trouble. “There’s not a doubt in my mind that the uniforms were the cause. I believe the mixture theory is very solid.” Still, he hopes to see the results of American’s uniform testing before deciding whether to sue. “I think that the American flight attendants are right, too,” he said. “But from a legal standpoint, the testing is going to become very important. We’re looking at it.” Heather Poole, an American flight attendant who lives near Los Angeles and has documented her reactions to the uniform on social media, said many other attendants are reluctant to speak publicly about their own reactions for fear they could be fired or sued. “A hospital gown seems to be the most popular flight-attendant accessory this season,” she said. “That or an inhaler.” — Bloomberg More from USA Immigration chaos led to Washington’s court win

