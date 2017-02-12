After protests, Yale says it will drop John Calhoun college

Still, despite their delight about the renaming, many students hope that the university will continue to move beyond symbolism to address more pressing issues of racial inequality on campus, like the dearth of black faculty members. During the autumn 2015 protests, the university announced that it was committing $50 million (Dh183 million) to a faculty-diversity initiative to confront the fact that less than 3 per cent of its arts and sciences faculty is black. But since that time, several prominent black professors have left the university. About 11 per cent of Yale’s roughly 5,400 undergraduates identify themselves as black or African-American.